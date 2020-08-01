Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.50. 699,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.56.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

