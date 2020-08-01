Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vocera Communications Inc. provides mobile communication solutions focused on addressing critical communication challenges facing hospitals. The Company’s solutions consist of its Voice Communication, new Messaging and Care Transition solutions. It enables users to communicate with a Vocera Wi-Fi (TM) Smartphone or Vocera Connect application for smartphones including Blackberry, iPhone, and Android devices. Vocera Communications Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.77. 372,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $985.56 million, a P/E ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $353,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,752 shares of company stock worth $1,662,045. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $6,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 173,580 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

