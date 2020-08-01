Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 5.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.71. 11,718,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,689. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

