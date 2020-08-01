Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AXA raised its position in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.07. 5,064,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,953,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The company has a market cap of $365.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Nomura upped their price target on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

