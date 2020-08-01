Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

