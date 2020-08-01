Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WSBF. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

WSBF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,418. The stock has a market cap of $396.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 3,055.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

