Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Announces Earnings Results

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $5.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $331.89 million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Shares of Watford stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 34,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,493. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares in the company, valued at $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $224,658. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WTRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watford from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

