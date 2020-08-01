Wells Fargo & Co Begins Coverage on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $231.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.10.

Shares of PODD opened at $203.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,258.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.25. Insulet has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $228.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

