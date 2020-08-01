Wells Fargo & Co Lowers PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE PRT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. 23,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,487. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $25.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 36.97%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of PermRock Royalty Trust worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

