Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.26. The company had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

