Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $24.26. The stock had a trading volume of 45,570,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,648,844. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

