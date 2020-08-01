Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Westrock by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 77,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 129,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 6,312,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,148. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

