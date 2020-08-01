Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. Willis Towers Watson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.01. 561,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Willis Towers Watson has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.82%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. MKM Partners lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

