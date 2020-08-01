Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

WING traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 576,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,716. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.46. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WING shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock worth $2,254,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.