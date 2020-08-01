Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 118.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Workday by 275.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Workday by 97.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 192,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,017,000 after purchasing an additional 94,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

WDAY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.92. 1,334,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.58. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.35 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total transaction of $17,025,575.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

