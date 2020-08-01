X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

XFOR stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 121,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XFOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

In related news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total transaction of $36,893.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $181,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.