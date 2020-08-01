Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,718,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,504 shares during the period. Yum China makes up about 5.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $130,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Yum China by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $2,082,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 609.3% in the second quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 388,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 333,907 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Yum China by 100.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Yum China by 198.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

YUMC stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

