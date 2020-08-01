Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Jerash Holdings (US)’s earnings. Jerash Holdings (US) reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 107.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings (US) will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jerash Holdings (US).

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.96%.

JRSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

JRSH stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

