Zacks: Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Accuray reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.46 million. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Accuray by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,047,000. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 433,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $201.86 million, a P/E ratio of 111.56 and a beta of 2.03. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

