Zacks: Analysts Expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.90 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 304,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,373. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

