Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $405.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will announce $405.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $371.10 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,785 shares of company stock worth $130,928 over the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 296,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $72.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

