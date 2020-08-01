Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.15 Billion

Brokerages expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report $4.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.23 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.94 billion to $17.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.12 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,932.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $63.27. 7,100,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,426,444. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $65.48. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.