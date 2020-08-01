Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Navigator posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

NVGS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 42,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Navigator has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

