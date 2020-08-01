Zacks Investment Research Lowers Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 1,671,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,129,969. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.39.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 271.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 76,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

