Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

NHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Shares of NHI stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 387,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,759. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $823,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

