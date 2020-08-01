Zacks Investment Research Lowers Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

OPI stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 260,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,567. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,751,000 after purchasing an additional 304,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,285,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,543,000 after purchasing an additional 58,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 51,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.