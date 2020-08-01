Zacks Investment Research Lowers ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PROS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 78,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,299. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $214.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million.

In other news, insider Frank Papalia purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,539.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Carlsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,642.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,266 shares of company stock worth $196,787.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122,321 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 103,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 80,821 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 325.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

