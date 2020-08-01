Zacks Investment Research Lowers RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

RDNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti raised their price objective on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.89. 249,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. RadNet has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.41.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RadNet by 75.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RadNet by 71.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.