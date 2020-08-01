Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OraSure Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets oral fluid specimen collection devices using proprietary oral fluid technologies, diagnostic products including immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. These products are sold in the United States as well as internationally to various clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians’ offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies is the leading supplier of oral-fluid collection devices and in vitro diagnostic assays to the employment, criminal justice, drug treatment, life insurance and public health markets for the detection of abused drugs and the antibodies to HIV. Based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the Company develops, manufactures and markets oral specimen collection devices, in vitro diagnostic tests, and other medical devices. “

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,650,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 0.45. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 908.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.