Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tennant (NYSE:TNC) to “Strong-Buy”

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Shares of Tennant stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.67. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.80. Tennant had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 178,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

