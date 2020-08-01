Zero (ZER) 1-Day Volume Hits $526,528.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Zero has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a market cap of $1.18 million and $526,528.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001228 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.65 or 0.00713765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00086325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00074960 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001754 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

