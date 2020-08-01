Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0183 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, IDEX and Coinhub. Zilliqa has a market cap of $189.13 million and approximately $41.48 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $238.29 or 0.02044181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00180336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00066288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000171 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00110628 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,612,117,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,320,650,381 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Korbit, Huobi, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Zebpay, BiteBTC, Coinhub, BitMart, BitForex, FCoin, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Upbit, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Koinex, Binance, DDEX, WazirX, AirSwap, IDEX, OOOBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Hotbit, HitBTC, Kyber Network, UEX, Coinone, DEx.top, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.