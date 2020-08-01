Zscaler’s (ZS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.05.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $129.85 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $131.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manoj Apte sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $2,085,249.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,130,720.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,439 shares of company stock valued at $34,340,736 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

