-$0.10 EPS Expected for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Draftkings’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Draftkings from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Draftkings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cannonball Research started coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Draftkings news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,412,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Draftkings in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,551,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,830. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54. Draftkings has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $44.79.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

