$0.99 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $5.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $101,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total transaction of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after buying an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,606,000 after acquiring an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.22. 985,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,161. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $204.90.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.