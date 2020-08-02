1,382 Shares in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 88.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, insider Malcolm Swift sold 24,600 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $4,468,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 8,400 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $1,512,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,839,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.20.

NYSE MKC traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $194.90. The company had a trading volume of 643,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.15. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $196.77.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 21.34%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

