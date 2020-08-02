35,242 Shares in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 68.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,779 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 36.9% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,152,000 after purchasing an additional 606,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brink’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,219,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brink’s by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 84,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $198,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 5,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,234 shares of company stock valued at $435,237. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BCO traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $44.35. 935,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,558. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 134.39 and a beta of 1.24. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 99.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BCO shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Brink’s from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

