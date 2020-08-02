3,561 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 344,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

