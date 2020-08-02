3EDGE Asset Management LP Buys 267,215 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,215 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.5% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $155,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,019,000 after acquiring an additional 235,492 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $327.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,188. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

