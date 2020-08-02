3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $52.53 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 956,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,525,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 6.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,417,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 426,904 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 69,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 257,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,576,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.12. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

