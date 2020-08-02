3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $52.67 Million in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,942,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,671,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 6.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.23% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,278,000.

EWG traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.25. 7,911,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,303,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.87. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

