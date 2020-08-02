3EDGE Asset Management LP Invests $852,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 196,134 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 70.9% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 981,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 407,381 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 208.7% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 2,931,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 35.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.65. The company had a trading volume of 49,164,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,412,756. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

