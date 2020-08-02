3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $4.66 on Friday, hitting $265.79. The stock had a trading volume of 53,756,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,239,296. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

