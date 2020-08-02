3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF makes up about 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF alerts:

COMT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 154,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.