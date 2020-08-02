4,885 Shares in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRP. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,292. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

