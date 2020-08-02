6,473 Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.85. 3,070,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,736. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

