$69.97 Million in Sales Expected for Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) to announce $69.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Draftkings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Draftkings will report full-year sales of $484.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.60 million to $496.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $696.33 million, with estimates ranging from $674.20 million to $711.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Draftkings.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Draftkings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Draftkings from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Draftkings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 758,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,483.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKNG stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. 14,551,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083,830. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

