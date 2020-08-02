Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post $8.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the lowest is $8.25 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $8.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full year sales of $32.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $32.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $36.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.28 billion to $36.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $815,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,553,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.64. 4,604,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

