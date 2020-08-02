Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 62.8% Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $2.04 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, OKEx, HADAX and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,097.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.06 or 0.03316723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.59 or 0.02546498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00507113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00771963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00063467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00733972 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00017441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HADAX, OKEx, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.