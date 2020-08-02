Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,341 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after purchasing an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total transaction of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total transaction of $211,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,351.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,316 shares of company stock worth $31,271,310 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $5.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.59. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

